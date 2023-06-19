Two injured in Bluefield, Va. motorcycle crash

(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Schwartz
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - One victim has been air-lifted to Johnson City and a second was taken to Princeton Community Hospital Sunday evening following a motorcycle collision involving a deer, according to the Bluefield, Va. Fire Department.

The Fire Department reported Sunday evening that the incident occurred near exit two on U.S. Route 460, with the Bluefield Fire Department, Tazewell County EMS and Bluefield, Va. Police Department responding to the scene.

No word yet on the condition of the two victims.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins watches from the bench during the first half of an NCAA...
Bob Huggins resigns as WVU Men’s Basketball Head Coach
The head WVU Basketball coach was arrested in Pittsburgh on Friday night
More details released in Bob Huggins DUI arrest
Jonathan E. Cherry
California man arrested in Monroe County for the sexual assault of a minor
A man having a medical emergency in Beckley was killed by his dog last Thursday.
Pit bull breed kills owner after falling unconscious in Beckley
The owners of the Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley will be hosting the biggest fireworks show...
Epling Stadium to host biggest fireworks celebration in W.Va. on July 1st

Latest News

More than 130 quilts were on display at Graham High School.
Bluefield, Va. Patchwork Quilters wrap up 11th annual Jamboree
Bluefield, Va. Patchwork Quilters wrap up 11th annual Jamboree
Mercer County Historical Society celebrates WV day with free museum admissions and more
Tazewell County holds Juneteenth Freedom Celebrations.