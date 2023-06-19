Two injured in Bluefield, Va. motorcycle crash

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - One victim has been air-lifted to Johnson City and a second was taken to Princeton Community Hospital Sunday evening following a motorcycle collision involving a deer, according to the Bluefield, Va. Fire Department.

The Fire Department reported Sunday evening that the incident occurred near exit two on U.S. Route 460, with the Bluefield Fire Department, Tazewell County EMS and Bluefield, Va. Police Department responding to the scene.

No word yet on the condition of the two victims.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.