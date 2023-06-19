Students learn STEM at Bluefield State University’s scholars academy

Students get help to build robotic dogs.
Students get help to build robotic dogs.
By Robert Castillo
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - This year marks the launch of Bluefield State University’s President’s Emerging Scholars Academy. The program lasts a week with the focus on an introduction to science, technology, engineering and mathematics. It will give high schoolers an introduction to STEM, but more importantly it will give them some insight into a college student’s life.

“They will be building robotic dogs and they will also by flying drones so they will get a full gamut of what college life is like. They are actually staying on the campus, they’re staying in our dorms at the medical education center,” said Bluefield State University Chancellor, Garry Moore.

Moore says when you give students a taste of college life, it will likely nurture a desire to pursue higher education as the vehicle that can put them on the road to better themselves for the future.

“Most of them if they go to college they will be first generation students. The young people in this room are extremely smart and sometimes the young people just need an extra push and let them know that there’s another world out there that they can actually go and pursue,” said Moore.

Moore says fourteen students from Mercer and Tazewell counties are participating in the new academy. We spoke with some of them about what they hope to take-away from this experience.

“Gone to a lot of classes. This is the second class of the day, it’s fun. I’m enjoying it so far,” said Jessiah Hunt, a ninth grader at Bluefield High School.

“Well mostly it was my guidance counselor. She told me about it she said it would just be a good option to learn a little more. She said it would be good for college, on resumes, things like that,” said Gabriel Spencer, a tenth grader at Bluefield High School.

The lessons are not limited to STEM, the high schoolers will also be learning proper etiquette to round out their experience. Moore says this is a good start for the program and he’s anticipating a larger number of students in the program next year.

