Local author--Bill Archer holding book signing at Tamarack on WV Day

The book signing is happening at the Tamarack in Beckley from 12 PM until 5 PM on West Virginia Day (June 20, 2023).(Bill Archer)
By Joshua Bolden
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Beckley, W.Va. (WVVA) - Local author, journalist, county commissioner and historian in his own right, Bill Archer will be holding a signing of his latest book at the Tamarack in Beckley.

It is the latest in Arcadia Publishing’s Images of America series. This one focusing on ‘The West Virginia Turnpike.’

Fittingly the book signing is happening at one of the stops on the turnpike, the Tamarack in Beckley from noon until 5 PM on West Virginia Day (June 20, 2023).

The Tamarack is located at 1 Tamarack Place in Beckley, WV.

Read more about the book below:

Copies of ‘The West Virginia Turnpike’ will be available at the signing.

They can also be purchased locally and at these retailers’ websites, Walmart, Target & Amazon.

Information the purchase price can be found in the links above.

Bill stops by WVVA @ Noon with Joshua Bolden to discuss the book in the interview above.

