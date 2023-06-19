Local author--Bill Archer holding book signing at Tamarack on WV Day

Beckley, W.Va. (WVVA) - Local author, journalist, county commissioner and historian in his own right, Bill Archer will be holding a signing of his latest book at the Tamarack in Beckley.

It is the latest in Arcadia Publishing’s Images of America series. This one focusing on ‘The West Virginia Turnpike.’

Fittingly the book signing is happening at one of the stops on the turnpike, the Tamarack in Beckley from noon until 5 PM on West Virginia Day (June 20, 2023).

The Tamarack is located at 1 Tamarack Place in Beckley, WV.

Read more about the book below:

The beautiful mountains of south-central West Virginia can be simultaneously challenging and rewarding to travelers. Pre-Columbian First Nations people traversed the Allegheny Mountain Range for thousands of years before European settlers arrived. The natural mountain barrier stood as a formidable challenge to the newcomers. Union and Confederate forces traversed West Virginia, but artillery trails and oxen paths were ill-suited for trucks and automobiles. During World War II, Allied forces witnessed the significance of Germany’s autobahn in terms of troop movement. Still, planning for a US interstate highway system evolved slowly. In 1947, leaders in the West Virginia State Legislature approved funds to build a turnpike from Wheeling to Princeton. Cost concerns prompted legislative leaders to modify the plan and select a route from Charleston to Princeton. The southern part of the two-lane version of the turnpike opened to nationwide acclaim in 1955. The unrivaled beauty of the 88-mile superhighway; the incredible travel time savings and attractions, including Tamarack--a marketplace for West Virginia artists and artisans; and a conference center have transformed the West Virginia Turnpike into an attractive destination excellent for visiting travelers as well as West Virginians.

Copies of ‘The West Virginia Turnpike’ will be available at the signing.

Bill stops by WVVA @ Noon with Joshua Bolden to discuss the book in the interview above.

