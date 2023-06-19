Joey Brenczewski, Ridge Runners walk it off on WhistlePigs

Bluefield blows lead, but wins off a three-run homer over Princeton 8-5
Joey Brenczewski, Ridge Runners walk it off on WhistlePigs
By Jon Surratt
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield Ridge Runners hosted the Princeton WhistlePigs in Appalachian League play. Princeton won Saturday 3-2 in a game known as “The Feud”.

The WhistlePigs would get out to a 2-0 lead into the fourth inning, but the Ridge Runners would tie it 2-2. Then KaiKea Harrison would hit a three-run home run in the fourth to lead 5-2. Princeton would go onto tie it 5-5 scoring three runs in the seventh. In the bottom of the seventh, in a shortened seven inning game, Bluefield’s Joey Brenczewski would hit a walk-off three-run home run to take game two against Princeton 8-5.

Joey Brenczewski, Ridge Runners walk it off on WhistlePigs
