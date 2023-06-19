Granada Theater showing free movie in celebration of Juneteenth

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - In celebration of Juneteenth, the Granada Theater will be playing the film “Amazing Grace” at 7 pm on June 19. The film’s showing is a continuation of Juneteenth celebrations at Bluefield State University.

The celebrations are being put on by the city of Bluefield and the Juneteenth Commission of Mercer County. Admission to “Amazing Grace” is free, if you’re not familiar with the movie, it documents the live recording of Aretha Franklin’s gospel album “Amazing Grace”.

Those involved in organizing the Juneteenth festivities explain how Juneteenth came to be.

“On January 1 of 1863, those slaves in Texas did not know that they were free at the time and it was two years later that they came in on June 19 of 1865 when union soldiers still fighting came in and told them that they were free, so it’s a big deal,” said director of alumni affairs at Bluefield State University, Dr. Deirdre Guyton.

Again if you want to catch the viewing of the movie it starts at 7 pm and admission is free.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.