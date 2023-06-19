‘GEAR UP SWV’ readies for summer programs for area youth

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - Concord University and the Gear Up SWV organization are helping our area children avoid the summer slide by staying educated through several summer opportunities for students.

Two summer camps will be available for students in Mercer, Monroe, Summers, Raleigh & Wyoming counites.

The following is from a Gear Up Southern West Virginia Press Release:

Students should register now for the GEAR UP SWV Summer Day Camp happening at Concord University. The Campus Beautiful will host Mercer County students on June 27, Raleigh County students on June 28, Monroe, Summers, and Wyoming County students on June 29.

The organization is also hosting a journalism and media day camp with hopes of showing the next generation the possibilities of a career in the field.

More about the journalism and media camp which will take place in July from the 10th-13th from 8 AM - 4 PM is below.

Limited spaces are available for the free GEAR UP SWV Journalism/Media Day Camp. At this camp students will learn basic media production, experience a TV and radio station, while exploring media as a career. Students will learn skills that they can begin using right away and even learn how to launch their own YouTube channel.

Funding for Gear Up comes from a federal grant created to increase the number of students considering secondary education whether it is college, university or trade school.

“We want to help students get to where their dreams are. We believe it’s more affordable for them to stay with in Southern West Virginia and west Virginia educational systems but we will help them reach their dreams wherever that may be, said Concord University’s Kristen O’Sullivan who is helping oversee the initiative.

“I’ve been able to work in many different programs in West Virginia and I love our state,” said Sullivan.

“Our job is to help these people reach their dreams. It’s the best.”

For more information or to sign up you can email gearup@concord.edu.

