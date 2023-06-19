In Focus: Kristen & Lee Lewis with Mister Sparky of Southern W.Va Take Home National Award

Kristen and Lee Lewis operate Mister Sparky of Southern West Virginia, which is located in...
Kristen and Lee Lewis operate Mister Sparky of Southern West Virginia, which is located in Mercer County.
By Melinda Zosh
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On the Sun. June 18 edition of In Focus, WVVA featured Kristen and Lee Lewis with Mister Sparky of Southern W.Va. The couple recently took home a national award recognizing their work in West Virginia with the Mister Sparky group.

They also appear on WVVA News at 5 every few weeks for the ‘Mister Sparky Spotlight’ segments.

Congrats to Kristen and Lee Lewis on their accomplishments and recognition!

To watch past segments, go here.

Mr. Sparky of Southern W.Va can help with a variety of needs inside your home.
Getting in touch with Mister Sparky of Southern West Virginia:

If you’d like to get in touch with Mister Sparky of Southern West Virginia, call 304-355-5200. You can visit its website here and Facebook page here.

What is In Focus?

In Focus is community affairs show about people, events and important topics in the Two Virginias.

When does it air?

It airs every Sun. morning on WVVA at 9 a.m.

Who should I contact if I have an idea for an In Focus topic?

If you have an idea for a segment, please email evening anchor/content mgr. Melinda Zosh at mzosh@wvva.com

