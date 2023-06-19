Flooding is a concern this week, with multiple rounds of rain expected

With a lot of today’s heavy rain further off to our east, a lot of us have just seen the occasional shower or two. As we head overnight though, the chance of rain will ramp up, with an increased flooding risk through the end of the week. The marginal and slight risk of excessive rainfall continues on into Tuesday an even Wednesday as we see more rain headed our way.

Flooding remains a concern tomorrow (WVVA WEATHER)

Tonight we’ll see more rain showers, with the chance of a thunderstorm or two before midnight. As we head into the overnight hours, the rain will continue, and we could see pockets of heavy rainfall at times as well. Temperatures will stay seasonable in the low 60s / upper 50s.

Tonight will be another wet evening (WVVA WEATHER)

Tuesday is when our region will begin to see more of the rain fall from this system. The low-pressure system will be centered to our southwest, which means the rain will mainly be moving east to west. The flooding threat remains, so areas with poor drainage and low lying areas will be most at risk. We could also see more localized flooding outside of these areas, so stay weather aware.

Tomorrow will bring more chances for heavy rain (WVVA WEATHER)

Temperatures tomorrow will be sitting in the mid 60s as we cool down due to our upper air patterns. Cooler, moist air is being driven into our region due to the low-pressure system off to our southwest. High pressure building near the great lakes will create a blocking pattern known as a rex block, which is the reason for the cold and rainy week. As the high-pressure system moves out, this allows the weather pattern to finally change by the end of the week, as the low pressure begins moving north.

This blocking pattern will hold for most of the week (WVVA WEATHER)

