Flooding is a concern this week, with multiple rounds of rain expected

The start of summer is looking to be very unseasonable.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

With a lot of today’s heavy rain further off to our east, a lot of us have just seen the occasional shower or two. As we head overnight though, the chance of rain will ramp up, with an increased flooding risk through the end of the week. The marginal and slight risk of excessive rainfall continues on into Tuesday an even Wednesday as we see more rain headed our way.

Flooding remains a concern tomorrow
Flooding remains a concern tomorrow(WVVA WEATHER)

Tonight we’ll see more rain showers, with the chance of a thunderstorm or two before midnight. As we head into the overnight hours, the rain will continue, and we could see pockets of heavy rainfall at times as well. Temperatures will stay seasonable in the low 60s / upper 50s.

Tonight will be another wet evening
Tonight will be another wet evening(WVVA WEATHER)

Tuesday is when our region will begin to see more of the rain fall from this system. The low-pressure system will be centered to our southwest, which means the rain will mainly be moving east to west. The flooding threat remains, so areas with poor drainage and low lying areas will be most at risk. We could also see more localized flooding outside of these areas, so stay weather aware.

Tomorrow will bring more chances for heavy rain
Tomorrow will bring more chances for heavy rain(WVVA WEATHER)

Temperatures tomorrow will be sitting in the mid 60s as we cool down due to our upper air patterns. Cooler, moist air is being driven into our region due to the low-pressure system off to our southwest. High pressure building near the great lakes will create a blocking pattern known as a rex block, which is the reason for the cold and rainy week. As the high-pressure system moves out, this allows the weather pattern to finally change by the end of the week, as the low pressure begins moving north.

This blocking pattern will hold for most of the week
This blocking pattern will hold for most of the week(WVVA WEATHER)

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins watches from the bench during the first half of an NCAA...
Bob Huggins resigns as WVU Men’s Basketball Head Coach
Two injured in Bluefield, Va. motorcycle crash
Jonathan E. Cherry
California man arrested in Monroe County for the sexual assault of a minor
A man having a medical emergency in Beckley was killed by his dog last Thursday.
Pit bull breed kills owner after falling unconscious in Beckley
The head WVU Basketball coach was arrested in Pittsburgh on Friday night
More details released in Bob Huggins DUI arrest

Latest News

Full Forecast (6/19)
Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected this week which could result in localized...
An unsettled week lies ahead
Juneteenth is going to be a day you'll want to stay weather aware.
Flooding is a risk as we head into Juneteenth
Father's day is looking to be dry and sunny
We’re putting the ‘sun’ in Sunday this Father’s Day