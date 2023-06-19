Feds investigating West Virginia’s COVID vaccine lottery

Investigators subpoenaed Gov. Jim Justice’s office about the cost of the sweepstakes -- one of the largest in the country -- and whether it actually worked.
A healthcare worker from Beckley was given the surprise of a lifetime today when Gov. Jim...
A healthcare worker from Beckley was given the surprise of a lifetime today when Gov. Jim Justice presented him with the keys to a brand-new, custom-outfitted truck as part of the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes.(Gov. Justice Office)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - CBS News is reporting federal investigators are looking into West Virginia’s COVID-19 vaccine lottery.

CBS News reports federal investigators subpoenaed Gov. Jim Justice’s office about the sweepstakes.

The focus, according to the governor’s staff, is car dealers that supplied trucks that were given to lottery winners and questions about how much they cost taxpayers, the report says.

Justice declined an interview request from CBS News, although his team said they responded to federal investigators with records when they were subpoenaed.

You can read the full report HERE.

