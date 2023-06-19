Feds investigating West Virginia’s COVID vaccine lottery

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - CBS News is reporting federal investigators are looking into West Virginia’s COVID-19 vaccine lottery.

CBS News reports federal investigators subpoenaed Gov. Jim Justice’s office about the sweepstakes.

The focus, according to the governor’s staff, is car dealers that supplied trucks that were given to lottery winners and questions about how much they cost taxpayers, the report says.

Justice declined an interview request from CBS News, although his team said they responded to federal investigators with records when they were subpoenaed.

