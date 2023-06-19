Dalton Phillips and Isaiah Bandy sign to play football at Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - At Herb Sims Wellness Center, Dalton Phillips and Isaiah Bandy signed to play the next level at Bluefield University.

Phillips and Bandy are both from Richlands High School and will be joining the Bluefield Rams program.

Phillips signed to be a long snapper and offensive lineman, while Bandy signed to be a kicker and a punter.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.