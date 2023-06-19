Dalton Phillips and Isaiah Bandy sign to play football at Bluefield

Two Richlands Blue Tornadoes sign to play at the next level to be Rams
By Jon Surratt
Published: Jun. 19, 2023
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - At Herb Sims Wellness Center, Dalton Phillips and Isaiah Bandy signed to play the next level at Bluefield University.

Phillips and Bandy are both from Richlands High School and will be joining the Bluefield Rams program.

Phillips signed to be a long snapper and offensive lineman, while Bandy signed to be a kicker and a punter.

