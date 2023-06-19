An unsettled week lies ahead

Off-and-on showers and thunderstorms are expected all week long
Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected this week which could result in localized...
Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected this week which could result in localized flooding.(WVVA WEATHER)
By Collin Rogers
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Most will stay dry this morning, but scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon. Some storms could be on the stronger side with small hail, gusty winds, and heavy downpours. Heavy rain could lead to localized flooding issues, especially around creeks, streams, and other low-lying areas. Temperatures will be cooler today in the upper 60s and low/mid 70s.

Scattered showers and storms are expected to develop this afternoon as temperatures climb into...
Scattered showers and storms are expected to develop this afternoon as temperatures climb into the upper 60s and low/mid 70s.(WVVA WEATHER)

Scattered showers and storms are expected to continue overnight. Heavy downpours are possible which could lead to some localized flooding. We’ll be breezy tonight with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Scattered showers and storms are expected tonight as temperatures drop into the upper 50s and...
Scattered showers and storms are expected tonight as temperatures drop into the upper 50s and low 60s.(WVVA WEATHER)

More rounds of rain and storms will continue to push through our area tomorrow. A breezy and cooler day is expected with highs in the 60s. Localized flooding will be a concern once again on Tuesday.

More rounds of showers and storms are expected on Tuesday.
More rounds of showers and storms are expected on Tuesday.(WVVA WEATHER)

Unsettled weather sticks around through the remainder of the week. An area of low pressure will bring us more off-and-on showers and storms through Friday. Localized flooding will remain possible throughout the rest of the workweek. Temperatures will stay on the cooler side for the first few days of Summer.

Heavy downpours could lead to localized flooding throughout the week.
Heavy downpours could lead to localized flooding throughout the week.(WVVA WEATHER)

Showers and thunderstorms look to become more hit-or-miss this weekend as temperatures climb back into the 70s. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins watches from the bench during the first half of an NCAA...
Bob Huggins resigns as WVU Men’s Basketball Head Coach
Two injured in Bluefield, Va. motorcycle crash
Jonathan E. Cherry
California man arrested in Monroe County for the sexual assault of a minor
A man having a medical emergency in Beckley was killed by his dog last Thursday.
Pit bull breed kills owner after falling unconscious in Beckley
The head WVU Basketball coach was arrested in Pittsburgh on Friday night
More details released in Bob Huggins DUI arrest

Latest News

Juneteenth is going to be a day you'll want to stay weather aware.
Flooding is a risk as we head into Juneteenth
Father's day is looking to be dry and sunny
We’re putting the ‘sun’ in Sunday this Father’s Day
WVVA Weather
Saturday will be an excellent start to the weekend, with temps even higher for Father's Day.
Drying up tonight and into the weekend