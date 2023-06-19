An unsettled week lies ahead

Most will stay dry this morning, but scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon. Some storms could be on the stronger side with small hail, gusty winds, and heavy downpours. Heavy rain could lead to localized flooding issues, especially around creeks, streams, and other low-lying areas. Temperatures will be cooler today in the upper 60s and low/mid 70s.

Scattered showers and storms are expected to continue overnight. Heavy downpours are possible which could lead to some localized flooding. We’ll be breezy tonight with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

More rounds of rain and storms will continue to push through our area tomorrow. A breezy and cooler day is expected with highs in the 60s. Localized flooding will be a concern once again on Tuesday.

Unsettled weather sticks around through the remainder of the week. An area of low pressure will bring us more off-and-on showers and storms through Friday. Localized flooding will remain possible throughout the rest of the workweek. Temperatures will stay on the cooler side for the first few days of Summer.

Showers and thunderstorms look to become more hit-or-miss this weekend as temperatures climb back into the 70s. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

