WhistlePigs take game one over Mercer County rival Ridge Runners

Princeton defeats Bluefield in round one of “The Feud”
WhistlePigs take game one over Mercer County rival Ridge Runners
By Jon Surratt
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield Ridge Runners hosted the Princeton WhistlePigs in Appalachian League Play. The game, known as “The Feud” is the first of the season between Mercer County rivals.

Princeton would go ahead 2-0 quickly in the second inning behind a Mike Koszewski two-RBI double and then would lead 3-0 after three. Bluefield would come back to make it 3-2 after five innings, but no more runs would be scored. Princeton wins 3-2.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The head WVU Basketball coach was arrested in Pittsburgh on Friday night
More details released in Bob Huggins DUI arrest
Jonathan E. Cherry
California man arrested in Monroe County for the sexual assault of a minor
A man having a medical emergency in Beckley was killed by his dog last Thursday.
Pit bull breed kills owner after falling unconscious in Beckley
The owners of the Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley will be hosting the biggest fireworks show...
Epling Stadium to host biggest fireworks celebration in W.Va. on July 1st
King’s Tire Service Grand Opening
King’s Tire Service Grand Opening

Latest News

WhistlePigs take game one over Mercer County rival Ridge Runners
WhistlePigs take game one over Mercer County rival Ridge Runners
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins watches from the bench during the first half of an NCAA...
Bob Huggins resigns as WVU Men’s Basketball Head Coach
Carly Compton named Class Two POTY. Other Lady Bulldogs and Blue Tornado claim all-state spots.
Carly Compton named Class Two POTY. Other Lady Bulldogs and Blue Tornado claim all-state spots.
Flyboys fly by Ridge Runners Friday
Flyboys fly by Ridge Runners Friday