WhistlePigs take game one over Mercer County rival Ridge Runners

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield Ridge Runners hosted the Princeton WhistlePigs in Appalachian League Play. The game, known as “The Feud” is the first of the season between Mercer County rivals.

Princeton would go ahead 2-0 quickly in the second inning behind a Mike Koszewski two-RBI double and then would lead 3-0 after three. Bluefield would come back to make it 3-2 after five innings, but no more runs would be scored. Princeton wins 3-2.

