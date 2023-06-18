Tazewell County holds Juneteenth Freedom Celebrations.

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - As we move closer to this year’s Juneteenth holiday, celebrations are underway in the Town of Tazewell.

Today’s events began with a message of unity by keynote speaker Judge Frederick Adams followed by a parade down the town’s Main Street.

One attendee we spoke with says they are proud of the town for its efforts in recognizing the area’s Black citizens.

“I just honor and give praise to the Town of Tazewell for what they are doing in recognition of Black history,” said Mike Henry, who has relatives featured in the town’s “Standing Tall and Proud” mural which honors influential Black citizens of Tazewell County.

Following the parade festivities continued at the county’s fair grounds with information booths on subjects ranging from farming to health. Live music and food were also on scene for attendees.

The Freedom Celebration will continue tomorrow with a worship service led by Rev. Michael Bratton at the county’s fairgrounds.

