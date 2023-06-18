Tazewell County holds Juneteenth Freedom Celebrations.

Tazewell Juneteenth
Tazewell Juneteenth(Taylor Hankins)
By Taylor Hankins
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - As we move closer to this year’s Juneteenth holiday, celebrations are underway in the Town of Tazewell.

Today’s events began with a message of unity by keynote speaker Judge Frederick Adams followed by a parade down the town’s Main Street.

One attendee we spoke with says they are proud of the town for its efforts in recognizing the area’s Black citizens.

“I just honor and give praise to the Town of Tazewell for what they are doing in recognition of Black history,” said Mike Henry, who has relatives featured in the town’s “Standing Tall and Proud” mural which honors influential Black citizens of Tazewell County.

Following the parade festivities continued at the county’s fair grounds with information booths on subjects ranging from farming to health. Live music and food were also on scene for attendees.

The Freedom Celebration will continue tomorrow with a worship service led by Rev. Michael Bratton at the county’s fairgrounds.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man having a medical emergency in Beckley was killed by his dog last Thursday.
Pit bull breed kills owner after falling unconscious in Beckley
The owners of the Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley will be hosting the biggest fireworks show...
Epling Stadium to host biggest fireworks celebration in W.Va. on July 1st
Jonathan E. Cherry
California man arrested in Monroe County for the sexual assault of a minor
The head WVU Basketball coach was arrested in Pittsburgh on Friday night
More details released in Bob Huggins DUI arrest
Cynthia Terry-Justice and Mitch McCoy
Two charged with concealment of body in Greenbrier County cold case

Latest News

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins watches from the bench during the first half of an NCAA...
Bob Huggins resigns as WVU Men’s Basketball Head Coach
Mercer County Historical Society celebrates WV day with free museum admissions and more
Mercer County Historical Society celebrates WV day with free museum admissions and more
BSU holds Juneteenth Freedom and Heritage Celebration
BSU holds Juneteenth Freedom and Heritage Celebration
The head WVU Basketball coach was arrested in Pittsburgh on Friday night
More details released in Bob Huggins DUI arrest