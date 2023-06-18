Mercer County Historical Society celebrates WV day with free museum admissions and more

Mercer County Historical Society celebrates WV day with free museum admissions and more
Mercer County Historical Society celebrates WV day with free museum admissions and more(Taylor Hankins)
By Taylor Hankins
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - In honor of the upcoming holiday, the Mercer County Historical Society celebrated WV day with a myriad of offerings.

All Princeton museums saw free admission for the celebration, with the train museum hosting historical reenactors with ties to the mountain state.

We spoke with the president of the county’s historical society about the draw of West Virginia.

“People might move away from here but they always want to come back to West Virginia. Once its your home you just love it and want to come back ,” said Lois Miller.

The day’s festivities also included free hose drawn buggies as well as local vendors to honor West Virginia becoming a state on June 20th 1863.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man having a medical emergency in Beckley was killed by his dog last Thursday.
Pit bull breed kills owner after falling unconscious in Beckley
The owners of the Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley will be hosting the biggest fireworks show...
Epling Stadium to host biggest fireworks celebration in W.Va. on July 1st
Jonathan E. Cherry
California man arrested in Monroe County for the sexual assault of a minor
The head WVU Basketball coach was arrested in Pittsburgh on Friday night
More details released in Bob Huggins DUI arrest
Cynthia Terry-Justice and Mitch McCoy
Two charged with concealment of body in Greenbrier County cold case

Latest News

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins watches from the bench during the first half of an NCAA...
Bob Huggins resigns as WVU Men’s Basketball Head Coach
Tazewell Juneteenth
Tazewell County holds Juneteenth Freedom Celebrations.
BSU holds Juneteenth Freedom and Heritage Celebration
BSU holds Juneteenth Freedom and Heritage Celebration
The head WVU Basketball coach was arrested in Pittsburgh on Friday night
More details released in Bob Huggins DUI arrest