Mercer County Historical Society celebrates WV day with free museum admissions and more

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - In honor of the upcoming holiday, the Mercer County Historical Society celebrated WV day with a myriad of offerings.

All Princeton museums saw free admission for the celebration, with the train museum hosting historical reenactors with ties to the mountain state.

We spoke with the president of the county’s historical society about the draw of West Virginia.

“People might move away from here but they always want to come back to West Virginia. Once its your home you just love it and want to come back ,” said Lois Miller.

The day’s festivities also included free hose drawn buggies as well as local vendors to honor West Virginia becoming a state on June 20th 1863.

