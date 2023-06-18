Flooding is a risk as we head into Juneteenth

Father’s Day so far has been nice and warm. A few clouds will begin rolling into the area as we head overnight. Temperatures this evening will be falling into the upper 50s and low 60s. We’ll stay dry tonight, but tomorrow we will see some unsettled weather heading our way.

Father's Day is going to stay dry through the evening. (WVVA WEATHER)

As we start off Juneteenth, we have a marginal risk for excessive rainfall, with a slight risk further to the south. Confidence is increasing that we’ll see heavy rainfall impacting some of our area. Right now we’re looking at upwards of two or three inches through Tuesday. This could lead to a localized flooding risk, leading to possible flooding on roadways, low lying areas, locations next to rivers and streams, and areas with poor drainage. Stay weather aware as we head into Monday and Tuesday. While not as widespread, we do also have a marginal risk for southern parts of our area.

Monday we're watching the potential for flooding (WVVA WEATHER)

The flooding risk looks to continue into Tuesday. (WVVA WEATHER)

Rain will begin in the morning, with thunderstorms developing around lunchtime. Severe threat is low, but we could see the possibility of a strong storm or two. Temperatures will be drastically cooler, sitting down in the low 70s. As we head into the overnight hours, we’ll see temperatures down in the upper 50s.

Juneteenth is going to be a day you'll want to stay weather aware. (WVVA WEATHER)

Showers will begin in the morning, and transition to thunderstorms by the afternoon. (WVVA WEATHER)

The cooler temperatures will continue through the first day of Summer on Wednesday. High temperatures are only expected to reach into the upper 60s Tuesday - Thursday. Rain chances will also continue into the entire week, with scattered showers the trend through the weekend.

