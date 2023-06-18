Field of Honor celebrates veterans and first responders for flag day

Field of Honor display at Smith Mountain Lake.
Field of Honor display at Smith Mountain Lake.(Patsy Montesinos)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - American Legion Post 62 built a field of honor this week to celebrate veterans and first responders for flag day.

200 flags covered 100 yards near Smith mountain lake.

Families and friends bought more than 500 ribbons to show their appreciation for their loved ones.

The Lake Legion Vice Commander Brian Keaton says they want to thank veterans and first responders with the display. He also says he hopes the community is moved when they drive by the flags.

“I hope their heart fills up with pride for America. I hope they think it’s beautiful and I hope they stop and take time to honor and remember the names on these flags; It’s past and present,” explained Keaton.

Sunday June 18th was the last day of the flag display.

The group invites the community to a military appreciation event on August 12th at noon. The event will take place at Crazy Horse Marina.

Organizers say it will be a fun day to honor two local Army National Guard Units. The VAU Fallen Heroes Memorial Wall honoring all who died in the Global War on Terrorism will be on display.

