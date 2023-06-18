Dozens of families celebrated father figures with a day on the lake

MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - Father figures are friends that we can always rely on - and today we are thankful for all of them.

Dozens of families enjoyed Father’s Day at Smith Mountain Lake on Saturday and Sunday.

Adam Spencer celebrated being a father to five teenagers - three girls and two boys.

“And so there is nothing better no greater legacy, no greater gift, no greater blessing than that of being a dad,” said Spencer.

He says there is no greater blessing than spending time with his family on a boat for the holiday.

“At the stage of my life as I enter towards the back nine of life,” explained Spencer. “Honestly all the different titles and accomplishments and awards, different jobs held and success; none of that matters compared to being the title of being a dad.”

Happy Father’s Day to all of you.

