BSU holds Juneteenth Freedom and Heritage Celebration(Taylor Hankins)
By Taylor Hankins
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield State University brought Juneteenth Freedom and Heritage Celebration attendees to the historically Black university’s campus for live entertainment music, games and more with the help of the Mercer County Commission and city leaders.

As for the city of Bluefield, it’s set to commemorate Juneteenth on the official federal holiday, June 19th with free admission to the documentary “Amazing Grace” at the Granada theater.

