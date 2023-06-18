Bob Huggins resigns as WVU Men’s Basketball Head Coach

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins watches from the bench during the first half of an NCAA...
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins watches from the bench during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Feb. 27, 2023.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
By Ben Schwartz and Jon Surratt
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 9:50 PM EDT
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WVVA) - UPDATE: Bob Huggins released a statement Saturday night, confirming his resignation as Head Coach of WVU’s Men’s Basketball team. The statement was made available by WVU Sports, and can be found in full below:

Bob Huggins’ storied tenure as Head Coach of WVU Men’s Basketball is expected to come to an end as of Saturday. Multiple reports say the coach, who has held the role since 2007, is expected to resign.

The news comes following a Friday DUI arrest in Pittsburgh, Pa., where Huggins’ blood alcohol content was allegedly 0.21%, more than twice the legal limit of 0.08% in Pennsylvania.

West Virginia University has not released a statement as of yet. WVVA will provide updates as they become available.

Mercer County Historical Society celebrates WV day with free museum admissions and more
Tazewell County holds Juneteenth Freedom Celebrations.
BSU holds Juneteenth Freedom and Heritage Celebration
More details released in Bob Huggins DUI arrest