Bluefield, Va. Patchwork Quilters wrap up 11th annual Jamboree

By Ben Schwartz
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield, Va.’s Patchwork Quilters wrapped up their 11th annual Jamboree Saturday at Graham High School, and organizers said they’re already preparing to return in 2024.

Filling up the Graham High School Gym with more than 130 creations, the two-day event included classes, demonstrations and vendors -- offering all one could need to get started on a quilt of their own.

“If you’ve never been to one, come out and look and see,” said Barbara Belcher, President of Patchwork Quilters. “Enjoy the effort and the beauty that is in quilting.”

The event wrapped up at 6:00 p.m. Saturday evening, after beginning on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins watches from the bench during the first half of an NCAA...
Bob Huggins resigns as WVU Men’s Basketball Head Coach
The head WVU Basketball coach was arrested in Pittsburgh on Friday night
More details released in Bob Huggins DUI arrest
A man having a medical emergency in Beckley was killed by his dog last Thursday.
Pit bull breed kills owner after falling unconscious in Beckley
Jonathan E. Cherry
California man arrested in Monroe County for the sexual assault of a minor
The owners of the Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley will be hosting the biggest fireworks show...
Epling Stadium to host biggest fireworks celebration in W.Va. on July 1st

Latest News

Bluefield, Va. Patchwork Quilters wrap up 11th annual Jamboree
Mercer County Historical Society celebrates WV day with free museum admissions and more
Tazewell County holds Juneteenth Freedom Celebrations.
BSU holds Juneteenth Freedom and Heritage Celebration