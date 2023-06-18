Bluefield, Va. Patchwork Quilters wrap up 11th annual Jamboree

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield, Va.’s Patchwork Quilters wrapped up their 11th annual Jamboree Saturday at Graham High School, and organizers said they’re already preparing to return in 2024.

Filling up the Graham High School Gym with more than 130 creations, the two-day event included classes, demonstrations and vendors -- offering all one could need to get started on a quilt of their own.

“If you’ve never been to one, come out and look and see,” said Barbara Belcher, President of Patchwork Quilters. “Enjoy the effort and the beauty that is in quilting.”

The event wrapped up at 6:00 p.m. Saturday evening, after beginning on Friday.

