WhistlePigs win in walk off fashion over River Riders

Princeton defeats Elizabethton 5-4 off an error in the ninth
WhistlePigs win in walk off fashion over River Riders
By Jon Surratt
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Princeton WhistlePigs hosted the Elizabethton River Riders Friday in Appalachian League play.

Elizabethton would lad throughout most of the game, leading 2-0 after two inning and 3-0 after the top of the third. Princeton would claw and make it 4-3 into the ninth. In the ninth inning, Princeton would win off an error with the bases loaded to score two after a Cam Careswell hit to win 5-4.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man having a medical emergency in Beckley was killed by his dog last Thursday.
Pit bull breed kills owner after falling unconscious in Beckley
The owners of the Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley will be hosting the biggest fireworks show...
Epling Stadium to host biggest fireworks celebration in W.Va. on July 1st
Jonathan E. Cherry
California man arrested in Monroe County for the sexual assault of a minor
Cynthia Terry-Justice and Mitch McCoy
Two charged with concealment of body in Greenbrier County cold case
Addyson Rudd, 8, died less than a week after having her tonsils removed.
8-year-old dies after simple hospital procedure; family donates organs

Latest News

Carly Compton named Class Two POTY. Other Lady Bulldogs and Blue Tornado claim all-state spots.
Carly Compton named Class Two POTY. Other Lady Bulldogs and Blue Tornado claim all-state spots.
Flyboys fly by Ridge Runners Friday
Flyboys fly by Ridge Runners Friday
WhistlePigs win in walk off fashion over River Riders
WhistlePigs win in walk off fashion over River Riders
Flyboys fly by Ridge Runners Friday
Flyboys fly by Ridge Runners Friday