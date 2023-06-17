WhistlePigs win in walk off fashion over River Riders
Princeton defeats Elizabethton 5-4 off an error in the ninth
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Princeton WhistlePigs hosted the Elizabethton River Riders Friday in Appalachian League play.
Elizabethton would lad throughout most of the game, leading 2-0 after two inning and 3-0 after the top of the third. Princeton would claw and make it 4-3 into the ninth. In the ninth inning, Princeton would win off an error with the bases loaded to score two after a Cam Careswell hit to win 5-4.
