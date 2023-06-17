We’re putting the ‘sun’ in Sunday this Father’s Day

A dry evening tonight as we see high pressure beginning to take hold across the Two Virginias. Tonight we’ll see temperatures fall into the low 50s, as we see another evening of unseasonably cold thermometers. We’ll stay mainly clear besides a few stray clouds.

Tonight is looking to be dry (WVVA WEATHER)

As we head into Father’s Day, we’ll see a lot of the clouds begin to clear up, giving us sunny skies. Despite the sunny skies, we are still looking at some lingering haze through Sunday. Even with the haze, it’s still going to be a good idea to keep some sunscreen handy, due to the sunny skies.

Some more haze is possible in the coming days (WVVA WEATHER)

Temperatures on Father’s Day will be reaching up into the low 80s, with higher temps a possibility for our lower elevations. As we head overnight, temps will fall into the low 60s, giving us more seasonable temperatures overnight.

Father's day is looking to be dry and sunny (WVVA WEATHER)

For Juneteenth on Monday, highs will be reaching up into the mid 70s, but we’re looking to be a lot wetter. A frontal system to our south could fire up some showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon. Right now the severe threat looks minimal. Scattered showers will continue into the rest of the week.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected on Juneteenth (WVVA WEATHER)

