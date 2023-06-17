Southern Highlands Outreach Resource Fair

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - A local child advocacy group sponsored a resource fair to bring attention to all the local groups for adults and children that may be struggling with any mental health issues.

Today’s event was tailored for people to be able to link up with several different agencies for things like mental health, drug rehab and other related issues people may be dealing with.

Besides Southern Highlands there was a wide cross section from folks giving out free Narcan to members of local emergency services and insurance groups.

Organizer Lea Morgan said they wanted to offer this opportunity to inform the public of the wide range of help available in this community.

“A lot of times families in our community need help and it’s not always a big thing that they need help with, so they just don’t know who to go to. We have a lot of resources in our community, but families don’t know where to turn so our goal is to educate the community to say hey, we can help you on this.”

If you were not able to attend today’s resource fair but have questions for the professionals at Southern Highlands, you can go to their Facebook page or can call their office at 304-818-2225

