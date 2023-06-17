King’s Tire Service Grand Opening

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Princeton welcomed a new business with a familiar name in industrial vehicle repair aiming to expand the service they provide.

There was a ribbon cutting for the grand opening of King’s Tire Service who is now occupying the location of the former Kitts Tires on Ingleside Road in Princeton.

King’s Tire is a family-owned business that opened in 1970 and had always served commercial vehicles like tractor trailers and mining equipment.

The Vice President of Operations Chris Rule says that this is their first foray into a business that services people’s regular cars.

He added that they are ready to help with whatever your automotive need might be.

“We are so excited to be in Princeton now. We want to grow the retail business. The mom-and-pop business where you can come in with your passenger car for state inspections, tires, oil changes, items like that.”

The hours at King’s Tire Service will be Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

