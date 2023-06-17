Flyboys fly by Ridge Runners Friday

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield Ridge Runners hosted the Greeneville Flyboys Friday in the Appalachian League. Ridge Runners won Thursday 8-3.

Bluefield would take a 2-0 lead after two innings, but Greeneville would score four in the third and three in the fifth to lead 7-2. Greeneville would dominate the rest of the way to win 14-4.

