Carly Compton named Class Two POTY. Other Lady Bulldogs and Blue Tornado claim all-state spots.

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - The VHSL Class two softball awards came out Friday. There was a ton of local representation.

Sophomore pitcher Carly Compton highlights the list being named Player of the Year for Class Two. She would finish the season with a 19-3-1 record, 303 strikeouts and a .098 ERA. She would also throw six no-hitters and two perfect games.

Tom Keene would be named Coach of the Year. Keene had a 20-4-1 record this season while guiding the Lady Bulldogs to the teams first ever state championship.

Seniors Alayshia Griffith and Hannah Hayes would also make it onto the first team all-state.

Richlands’ own Erica Lamie and Arin Rife would claim spots on second team all-state.

