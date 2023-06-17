Carly Compton named Class Two POTY. Other Lady Bulldogs and Blue Tornado claim all-state spots.

Tom Keene named COTY. Alayshia Griffith and Hannah Hayes named to first team all-state. Erica Lamie and Arin Rife named to second team.
Carly Compton named Class Two POTY. Other Lady Bulldogs and Blue Tornado claim all-state spots.
By Jon Surratt
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - The VHSL Class two softball awards came out Friday. There was a ton of local representation.

Sophomore pitcher Carly Compton highlights the list being named Player of the Year for Class Two. She would finish the season with a 19-3-1 record, 303 strikeouts and a .098 ERA. She would also throw six no-hitters and two perfect games.

Tom Keene would be named Coach of the Year. Keene had a 20-4-1 record this season while guiding the Lady Bulldogs to the teams first ever state championship.

Seniors Alayshia Griffith and Hannah Hayes would also make it onto the first team all-state.

Richlands’ own Erica Lamie and Arin Rife would claim spots on second team all-state.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man having a medical emergency in Beckley was killed by his dog last Thursday.
Pit bull breed kills owner after falling unconscious in Beckley
The owners of the Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley will be hosting the biggest fireworks show...
Epling Stadium to host biggest fireworks celebration in W.Va. on July 1st
Jonathan E. Cherry
California man arrested in Monroe County for the sexual assault of a minor
Cynthia Terry-Justice and Mitch McCoy
Two charged with concealment of body in Greenbrier County cold case
Addyson Rudd, 8, died less than a week after having her tonsils removed.
8-year-old dies after simple hospital procedure; family donates organs

Latest News

Flyboys fly by Ridge Runners Friday
Flyboys fly by Ridge Runners Friday
WhistlePigs win in walk off fashion over River Riders
WhistlePigs win in walk off fashion over River Riders
WhistlePigs win in walk off fashion over River Riders
WhistlePigs win in walk off fashion over River Riders
Flyboys fly by Ridge Runners Friday
Flyboys fly by Ridge Runners Friday