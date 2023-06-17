WVU responds to Bob Huggins DUI arrest

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Update 10:55am: West Virginia University has released a statement in response to head Men’s Basketball Coach Bob Huggins’ DUI arrest in Pittsburgh.

They say they are aware of the incident, and will take appropriate actions once their review is complete.

Full statement here:

“West Virginia University is aware of an incident last night involving Head Men’s Basketball Coach Bob Huggins, for which he was charged with Driving Under the Influence (DUI) in the City of Pittsburgh. We are gathering more information and will take appropriate action once the review is complete.”

Original story:

According to City of Pittsburgh Police, Bob Huggins, 69, was arrested in the city for a DUI.

Police say just before 8:30 P.M. Friday, they saw a black SUV on Merchant Street in the middle of the road blocking traffic. The driver’s side door was open and the car had a shredded flat tire.

Officers directed him to move the car off the road, but say the driver, now known to be Huggins, was having difficulties maneuvering the vehicle.

Pittsburgh PD say they gave Huggins standard field sobriety checks, which he failed.

Documents say Huggins was placed into custody without incident and transported for further testing.

Huggins was charged with driving under the influence. He has been released and will appear for a preliminary hearing at a later date.

His arrest comes just a month after Huggins was suspended and reduced in pay by $1 million by West Virginia University for using a homophobic slur on a Cincinnati radio talk show.

This is not the first time Huggins has been arrested on a DUI charge.

In 2004, while the head basketball coach at the University of Cincinnati, Huggins was arrested for driving under the influence.

He ultimately resigned from Cincinnati in 2005.

