Adam Seams claims WV Gatorade Boys Soccer POTY

FAIRLEA, W.Va. (WVVA) - Although the season has been long over, the Greenbrier East boys soccer team adds one more award to the trophy case.

Senior defender Adam Seams wins the 2022-23 Gatorade West Virginia Boys Soccer Player of the Year. Seams helped lead the team to a AAA state title behind his 14 goals and eight assists. The team only gave up 17 goals on the season, and 14 shutouts, behind his defensive play on the pitch.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.