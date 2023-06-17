Adam Seams claims WV Gatorade Boys Soccer POTY

Greenbrier East Spartans helped lead team to AAA state championship
Adam Seams claims WV Gatorade Boys Soccer POTY
By Jon Surratt
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRLEA, W.Va. (WVVA) - Although the season has been long over, the Greenbrier East boys soccer team adds one more award to the trophy case.

Senior defender Adam Seams wins the 2022-23 Gatorade West Virginia Boys Soccer Player of the Year. Seams helped lead the team to a AAA state title behind his 14 goals and eight assists. The team only gave up 17 goals on the season, and 14 shutouts, behind his defensive play on the pitch.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man having a medical emergency in Beckley was killed by his dog last Thursday.
Pit bull breed kills owner after falling unconscious in Beckley
The owners of the Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley will be hosting the biggest fireworks show...
Epling Stadium to host biggest fireworks celebration in W.Va. on July 1st
Addyson Rudd, 8, died less than a week after having her tonsils removed.
8-year-old dies after simple hospital procedure; family donates organs
Jonathan E. Cherry
California man arrested in Monroe County for the sexual assault of a minor
Authorities in Idaho say Calvin “CJ” Miller, 36, and his children Dakota Miller, 17, Jack...
Family of 4 killed in car crash after teen driver fell asleep at wheel, authorities say

Latest News

Ridge Runners notch second win of the season over the Flyboys
Ridge Runners notch second win of the season over the Flyboys
Adam Seams claims WV Gatorade Boys Soccer POTY
Adam Seams claims WV Gatorade Boys Soccer POTY
Ridge Runners notch second win of the season over the Flyboys
Ridge Runners notch second win of the season over the Flyboys
Two Graham boys soccer players collect all-state honors
Two Graham boys soccer players collect all-state honors