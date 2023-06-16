Your Furcast @ Noon: Meet Athena

By Collin Rogers and Joshua Bolden
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - In the latest edition of ‘Your Furcast @ Noon’ friend to the show, Ciara McKee with the Mercer County Animal Shelter

brought by Athena.

Athena is described as a gentle dog--not too jumpy or energetic.

Athena is spayed and available at a reduced price.

Ciara recommends if there are other dogs in the home that you do a ‘meet and greet’ so Athena can get familiar with the other furry ones in your life.

The shelter is also hosting its “Hello Summer Sale” which is wrapping up on June 16th as MCAS will be closed this Saturday.

Dogs are $50 and cats are $25.

The shelter is located at 961 Shelter Rd, Princeton, WV 24740.

Call (304) 425-2838 for more information.

