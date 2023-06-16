Wyoming County man sentenced to prison for dealing meth


A Wyoming County man facing is prison time for dealing Meth.
A Wyoming County man facing is prison time for dealing Meth.(wvva)
By Annie Moore
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Wyoming County man is facing prison time for dealing Meth.

According to a release from Wyoming County Prosecutor Greg Bishop, Adam Jared Graybeal, 41, of Pineville, WV pled guilty in March to Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine. On June 14th, 2023, the Court sentenced him to one (1) to five (5) years in prison.

“Methamphetamine, oftentimes laced with Fentanyl, remains a scourge on our community” said Bishop, “While West Virginia’s overdose deaths appear to be declining, we still have work to do. West Virginia remains at the top of the list for most overdose deaths per population. We will continue to aggressively prosecute suspected drug dealers in Wyoming County.”

Derek Laxton, Wyoming County Assistant Prosecutor, served as lead prosecutor in the case. The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department investigated the crime.

Bishop wished to thank the hard and thorough work of Derek Laxton and the entire prosecutor staff along with Sergeant Tyler Sizemore of the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department. “In this case, proactive police work on the part of Sergeant Sizemore resulted in a felony drug arrest” said Bishop, “Wyoming County is fortunate to have very competent police officers who are aggressively tackling our drug problem.”

