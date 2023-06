MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Jamie Null with the Mercer County Convention & Visitor’s Bureau stopped by WVVA @ Noon for a new edition of ‘What’s Happening Wednesday.’

WHW is your look things to do in Mercer County and happening this weekend the county is celebrating a federal and state holiday a little early--Juneteenth and West Virginia Day.

Learn more about Juneteenth by clicking here.

Juneteenth Freedom and Heritage Festival - Saturday, June 17 from 12 p.m.-6 p.m., at Bluefield State The Juneteenth Freedom and Heritage Festival will be held on Saturday, June 17th from 12PM-6PM, on the campus of Bluefield State University.The event will feature a Talent Extravaganza, Food Trucks, Vendors, Bouncy Houses, Raffle, Live Entertainment, DJ/Music, Dancing and Fun for the whole family. On Monday, June 19th to commemorate Juneteenth and conclude the Freedom and Heritage Celebration, the Granada Theater in downtown Bluefield, WV will show the documentary movie “Amazing Grace”. The movie will be shown at 7:00PM and is free to the public.

Learn more about West Virginia Day by clicking here.

Happy Early Birthday to West Virginia! Saturday, June 17 from noon- 6 p.m. at Princeton Railroad Museum Free trolley ride to all museums, music, crafts, food, much more. No admission fee. Begins at the Princeton Railroad Museum and includes the Agriculture Museum, Historical Museum, Those Who Served War Museum and Civil War gravesite.

