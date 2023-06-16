Volunteers from Pennsylvania help clean exterior of Hotel Thelma

Volunteers carry debris from outside Hotel Thelma.
Volunteers carry debris from outside Hotel Thelma.(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A group of volunteers from St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania helped to clean up the exterior of the historic Hotel Thelma on Thursday and Friday. Pastor Paul Barker is a former member of the church and helped organize the trip for the volunteers.

Barker now pastors at Christ Episcopal Church in Bluefield, West Virginia and says groups from St. Paul’s Episcopal Church have come to Bluefield to help out since 2012. He adds that this year’s group of volunteers felt inspired to help after they heard about a previous group from Illinois helped clean the inside.

“To be part of that whole project is very satisfying and we can come back into the area and say hey we had something to do with that. It’s exciting stuff,” said Barker.

The owner of Hotel Thelma, Reverend James Mitchell says some volunteers from The Wade Center will be helping out next week. Mitchell says he is very grateful for everyone who is helping to restore the building.

