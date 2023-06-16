Two charged with concealment of body in Greenbrier County cold case

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - Two more defendants were indicted this week for their role in covering up a nearly decade-old murder.

Cynthia Justice and Mitch McCoy of Renick were both indicted by a Greenbrier County Grand Jury for helping Ron McMillion dispose of the body of Dee Ann Keene in 2014. Each are charged with one count of Accessory After the Fact to Murder and Concealment of a Deceased Body.

Both McCoy and Justice’s arraignments are scheduled for next week.

According to court records, Keene was last seen at McMillion’s home on Leonard Long Road near Renick on February 28, 2014. She was declared missing on March 4, 2014.

McMillion was arrested on February 14, 2023, and is set to go to trial for Keene’s murder on August 21st, 2023.

At this point, there is no word yet on whether Keene’s remains have been found.

McMillion is being held in Southern Regional Jail without bond. Both Justice and McCoy are also in jail.

State Police is taking the lead on the investigation.

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - UPDATE: Fri. Feb. 17: The Greenbrier County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office says that this case dates back to March 5, 2014 when Dee Anne Keene, 43, ot Renick, W.Va was reported missing. Keene was last seen on Feb. 28, 2014. Her body was never recovered. The case started as a missing persons case and then evolved into a homicide investigation, according to the prosecuting attorney’s office.

“This resulted in a grand jury presentation and an indictment was issued. An indictment is a formal charge that a defendant has committed one or more violations of West Virginia criminal law, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless, and until, proven guilty,” according to the prosecuting attorney’s office.

“The Greenbrier County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office is deeply appreciative of the ongoing, exhaustive investigatory efforts by several members of the West Virginia State Police culminating in the indictment and arrest of Mr. McMillion,” stated Patrick Via, Prosecuting Attorney of Greenbrier County. “While we stand committed to seeking justice for Dee Ann Keene in the prosecution of this case, we continue to encourage any member of the public who may have any information regarding this matter, including the possible whereabouts of Ms. Keene’s body, to please come forward to the Lewisburg Detachment of the West Virginia State Police.”

An indictment for murder was returned on Tuesday in a nearly decade-old cold case out of Greenbrier County. The grand jury returned the indictment on Ronald Ray McMillion of Renick, 71, for the murder of Dee Ann Keene in 2014.

According to the Southern Regional Jail website, McMillion was booked in their facility on Tuesday with no bond listed.

On Wednesday, WVVA News obtained a copy of the indictment which read that the charge stems from a killing around February 28th of 2014.

According to prior media reports, Keene was last seen at McMillion’s home on Leonard Long Road near Renick.

