Two Graham boys soccer players collect all-state honors
Aidan Bowers named to 1st team, Jacob White lands on 2nd team,
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - Graham’s Aidan Bowers and Jacob White earned all-state honors for their play this season.
Bowers secured a spot on the VHSL Class 2 all-state 1st team. White picked up a spot on the all-state 2nd team.
They helped lead Graham to a state tournament appearance after reaching the championship matches of the district and region tournaments.
