Two Graham boys soccer players collect all-state honors

Aidan Bowers named to 1st team, Jacob White lands on 2nd team,
By Josh Widman
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - Graham’s Aidan Bowers and Jacob White earned all-state honors for their play this season.

Bowers secured a spot on the VHSL Class 2 all-state 1st team. White picked up a spot on the all-state 2nd team.

They helped lead Graham to a state tournament appearance after reaching the championship matches of the district and region tournaments.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Addyson Rudd, 8, died less than a week after having her tonsils removed.
8-year-old dies after simple hospital procedure; family donates organs
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer
Hatfield McCoy Trails celebrate 12 years
Hatfield-McCoy Trails to offer Free Day on the Trails to W.Va. residents on West Virginia Day
Autumn McNeely
Crawley, W.Va. woman arrested, charged with 1st Degree Murder
Authorities in Idaho say Calvin “CJ” Miller, 36, and his children Dakota Miller, 17, Jack...
Family of 4 killed in car crash after teen driver fell asleep at wheel, authorities say

Latest News

Two Graham boys soccer players collect all-state honors
Marshall University discusses options to increase racial sensitivity.
Marshall to begin national search for new softball coach
Princeton loses to Danville 10-6 Wednesday
WhistlePigs can’t get game two over Otterbots
Graham girls soccer all-state honors
Graham’s Ella Dales and Hannah White earn all-state honors