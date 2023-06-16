Two Graham boys soccer players collect all-state honors

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - Graham’s Aidan Bowers and Jacob White earned all-state honors for their play this season.

Bowers secured a spot on the VHSL Class 2 all-state 1st team. White picked up a spot on the all-state 2nd team.

They helped lead Graham to a state tournament appearance after reaching the championship matches of the district and region tournaments.

