Ridge Runners notch second win of the season over the Flyboys

By Jon Surratt
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 12:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield Ridge Runners took on the Greeneville Flyboys in Appalachian League play.

The Ridge Runners would get out to a quick 2-0 lead, but the Flyboys would get a run in the fourth to make it 2-1. Bluefield would make it 4-1 in the bottom of the inning, but Greeneville would respond to make it 4-3 after six innings. Bluefield would hold on though to win 8-3. The win snaps the Ridge Runners four-game losing streak.

