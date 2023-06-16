Ridge Runners notch second win of the season over the Flyboys

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield Ridge Runners took on the Greeneville Flyboys in Appalachian League play.

The Ridge Runners would get out to a quick 2-0 lead, but the Flyboys would get a run in the fourth to make it 2-1. Bluefield would make it 4-1 in the bottom of the inning, but Greeneville would respond to make it 4-3 after six innings. Bluefield would hold on though to win 8-3. The win snaps the Ridge Runners four-game losing streak.

