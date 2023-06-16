Representative Alex Mooney makes stop in Bluefield, W.Va.

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - West Virginia’s Second Congressional District Representative (R) Alex Mooney made a stop in Bluefield, West Virginia on Friday as he campaigns for Joe Manchin’s spot in the U.S. Senate.

Mooney says he has a proven conservative voting record and thinks West Virginia needs a true conservative representing the state, as opposed to current democratic Senator Joe Manchin. Manchin has not yet announced whether he intends to run for re-election.

Mooney says his track record with conservative voting outweighs the conservative presence of current West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice who is also running for Manchin’s seat. Justice switched his party affiliation to republican in August of 2017 after being elected as a democrat.

If elected, Mooney says he would target improving the United State’s budget above all else.

“We need to fight for coal, natural has, fossil fuels. Those are great jobs in West Virginia. We need to get our spending under control. I mean this 30 trillion could easily become 40. I mean it’s not impossible to get to a point where there’s more interest on the debt than revenue coming for discretionary spending. So we need to have a plan to control spending,” said Mooney.

When it comes to border policies, Mooney says there are issues at the southern border that should be addressed. He says President Joe Biden’s administration has a problem when it comes to deporting immigrants and relocating them.

“Of course we believe in legal immigration. My mother is a legal immigrant from Cuba and legal immigrants have made this country great. They work hard and we embrace that. But we’re a country with a rule of law and we have to enforce the law. If you don’t like the law, work to change the law. We have a law and we should enforce it,” said Mooney.

The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to make a ruling on the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness plan this month. The plan would give some borrowers up to $20K in relief. Mooney says Biden didn’t have the power to make that decision and thinks people should pay their loans.

“I paid mine back. I think President Biden massively overreached when he brought to himself somehow the power to forgive everybody’s student loans. The president doesn’t have the right to do that. The legislative branch has to make the laws. The president enforces the laws, he doesn’t make the laws,” said Mooney.

The general election for the U.S. Senate election is set for November 5, 2024. Mooney is joined by fellow republicans Jim Justice, Zane Lawhorn and Christopher Rose in the race for the position.

