Raleigh County Public Library works to combat the summer slide

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Raleigh County Public Library is working to combat the summer slide. And, no, we aren’t talking about water slides.

Amy Stover, Director of the Raleigh County Public Library, tells WVVA that the summer slide is when students begin to lose their reading comprehension due to summer break. To help keep kids reading while school is out, the library has increased its programming. This includes hosting historical and educational activities, starting reading challenges and more. One of the library’s biggest programs at the moment is the Summer Reading Program.

“We love summertime because we get to continue with our education,” Stover shared. “The sad truth is kids, once school is out, they start to lose reading level...and so we help to alleviate that by encouraging them to read each week and earn prizes.

Stover says these prizes range from STEM and art kits to Legos and more.

The library currently has 400 kids and 100 adults and teens signed up for their summer reading program. Other activities going on at the library include a puzzle exchange, Summer Reading Saturdays, book club, reading for memorization and more.

On Saturday, June 17, the Library will also be hosting a History Alive! presentation alongside the WV Humanities Council. At noon, Theodore Roosevelt will visit the branch to talk about his presidency.

