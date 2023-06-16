Pit bull breed kills owner after falling unconscious in Beckley


A man having a medical emergency in Beckley was killed by his dog last Thursday.
By Annie Moore
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A man having a medical emergency in Beckley was killed by his dog last Thursday.

According to Beckley police, Robert Showalter, 71, was sitting with a neighbor on his porch on Wilson Street when he fell unconscious. The neighbor reported to police that he ran next door to get a phone to call 911. When Beckley firefighters and EMS arrived on scene, police said they found what appeared to be a pit bull type breed belonging to Showalter latching onto his throat. They called for police backup and when a Beckley Police officer arrived at the home, he shot and killed the dog to stop the attack.

Beckley Police said Showalter was taken to an area hospital where staff attempted to save him but were unsuccessful.

Beckley Police, Beckley Fire, and EMS all responded.

