Motivation still unknown 1 year after I-79 shooting

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - It has been one year since an Upshur County deputy was shot by a gunman on I-79.

Many are still wondering what motivated 38-year-old Matthew Brevosky, of Grindstone, Pennsylvania, to stop his car and open fire near exit 99 in Weston.

The standoff began just before 11 a.m. and led to Sheriff Mike Coffman getting shot in the leg.

The shooter was killed by police shortly after, and northbound lanes were closed for about five hours in total.

Coffen, who was Upshur County’s Chief Deputy at that time, has since made a full recovery.

5 News interviewed Coffman a week after the shooting.

“It was one of those … you know the dangers are there, but when it happened, I was kind of in disbelief a little bit that it actually happened,” Coffman said.

Coffman was awarded the Purple Heart for his heroism last December.

He thanked the other officers involved for saving him, especially Lewis County Sheriff Dave Gosa and Derek Long.

