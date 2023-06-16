More than $25 million allocated for W.Va. broadband expansion

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Mountain State is set to see a slice of nearly $1 billion in federal funding, to go toward expanding internet access throughout Southeastern W.Va..

In W.Va., $25,054,092.63 was announced Friday morning, to help expand and implement internet service in a number of in-need counties -- all of which have at least 11% of their populations currently under-served by internet access.

On Friday, with the help of private enterprise, a White House Senior Adviser said such improvements are vital to the area as a whole.

“Appalachian Power Company will enable last mile ISPs to address the needs of Raleigh, Wyoming, McDowell, Mercer and Summers Counties,” said Mitch Landrieu, White House Senior Adviser. “Where the lack of high-speed internet severely limits access to healthcare, training, energy efficiency and education as well as economic opportunity in small towns.”

The funding is set to come through the U.S. Dept. of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s “Middle Mile” expansion program. It’s expected to be complete within the next five years.

W.Va.’s Senate delegation commented on the funding as well Friday morning:

“Connecting West Virginia with strong, reliable broadband service has been a priority since my first day in the Senate. Through my Capito Connect Program, I have worked to make broadband expansion in our state, and today is another big step forward. I’m thrilled to see NTIA providing support to southern West Virginia so we can continue our work to connect that last home, last school, and last business with reliable broadband service,” said Sen. Shelley Moore-Capito (R-W.Va.)

“Access to affordable, reliable broadband is vital to the success and growth of our communities across West Virginia. That’s why I helped author the $65 billion broadband provisions in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law including dedicated funding for middle mile projects like this one. This announcement is great news for Raleigh, Wyoming, McDowell, Mercer and Summers counties, and I applaud Appalachian Power for their innovative approach to making necessary improvements to their grid while also bringing broadband connectivity to Southern West Virginia,” said Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.)

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.