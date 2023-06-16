Monroe Co. Schools keep doors open for summer meals

UNION, W.Va. (WVVA) - Free school lunch is a common offering in West Virginia, because it’s hard to learn when you’re hungry.

“You have to meet those physical needs before you can meet their educational needs,” said Monroe County Superintendent Joetta Basile.

As classes wrap up for the summer, however, Monroe County Schools’ doors will remain open to feed the students’ bodies.

“Any student through age 18 is welcome to come to the site and receive a free meal,” said Basile. “You don’t even have to be a student.”

It’s part of an effort to ensure local kids have the basics, both in and out of the classroom.

“I think it’s focusing on the whole child. You know making sure that, again, their physical needs are met and, but also their educational needs. And you really have to look at everything, every factor, and every student is different in that aspect of it,” said Johnathan McPherson, Director of Safety, Transportation, Personnel and Facilities for Monroe County Schools.

“We have students who may not have access to daily meals at home, so to be able to provide that for them is something that’s important to us in making sure we’re meeting their needs,” said Basile.

While Monroe County goes beyond, however, other non-school facilities in the area are open daily for free meals as well. Those interested in seeking out a site can check out the U.S.D.A.’s interactive map here.

