Masked mystery man detains B&E suspects

Deputies: Ties them up and flattens their tires
(MGN)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 12:12 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An unknown masked man made something of a citizen’s arrest Thursday by tying up four breaking and entering suspects who allegedly broke into a hunting cabin, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies say the mystery man also shot the suspects’ tires flat before taking off.

The incident happened along Crouch Hollow Road in Charleston. When deputies arrived, they found four people on the ground with their hands tied behind their backs.

Investigators also found an ATV with four flat tires and a Chevrolet pickup truck. The suspects told deputies the masked man ordered a woman off the ATV and the men out of the truck.

Property from the cabin was found in the suspect’s vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

The owner of the cabin told deputies he uses it as his hunting cabin, adding that it has been broken into “several times over the last six weeks, costing him significant loss.”

Investigators determined the owner had no involvement in tying up the four suspects.

Elizabeth Littlejohn, 36, of Malden; James McDaniel Jr., 50, of Charleston; Timothy Justice, 56, of Milton; and Jason Becher, 38, of Charleston, all face breaking and entering charges.

They were taken to the South Central Regional Jail under $5,000 bond each.

The whereabouts of the masked man, meanwhile, are unknown.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Addyson Rudd, 8, died less than a week after having her tonsils removed.
8-year-old dies after simple hospital procedure; family donates organs
Authorities in Idaho say Calvin “CJ” Miller, 36, and his children Dakota Miller, 17, Jack...
Family of 4 killed in car crash after teen driver fell asleep at wheel, authorities say
Autumn McNeely
Crawley, W.Va. woman arrested, charged with 1st Degree Murder
A man having a medical emergency in Beckley was killed by his dog last Thursday.
Pit bull breed kills owner after falling unconscious in Beckley
The owners of the Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley will be hosting the biggest fireworks show...
Epling Stadium to host biggest fireworks celebration in W.Va. on July 1st

Latest News

WHW @ Noon with Jamie Null: Juneteenth & WV Day celebrations in Mercer County
WHW @ Noon with Jamie Null: Juneteenth & WV Day celebrations in Mercer County
ERVFD responds to rollover accident
ERVFD, Mercer County Sheriff’s Department respond to rollover accident on I-77
Mrytle Brabb
Hinton Hope Foundation asks community to send birthday cards to resident turning 105
Music on Main concert
City of Mount Hope to put on second installment of “Music on Main” concert series
Washoe County Juneteenth graphic
Juneteenth activities kick off in Beckley