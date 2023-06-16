Life lessons learned at Junior Police Academy

By Gailyn Markham
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - There’s no denying that the lessons learned at this week’s Junior Police Academy with the Beckley Police Department have been exciting.

On Tuesday, kids had the chance to wear vision impairment goggles and bike around a set course to simulate the effects of driving under the influence. The next day, they had “stop the bleed training” and a course in defense tactics.

Each lesson is made to be fun, but, more importantly, they show the consequences of the poor decisions people make every day.

For 9-year-old Gage Reynolds and 13-year-old Amalakhi Larch, Tuesday’s activity taught them the dangers of drinking and driving.

“I was never going to do it anyway,” Reynolds shared after his turn around the course. “Like I would never do it in my life anyway.”

“Yeah, I’m pretty sure I wrecked so many times,” Larch added. “If that was real life, I probably would have killed five pedestrians.”

Throughout the week, these Raleigh County kids have also had a chance to learn one-on-one with officers and first responders. Whether it was a more serious topic like juvenile drug abuse or domestic violence or something a little more hands-on like a mock crime scene, this week’s activities will be sure to have a lasting effect.

12-year-old Jameson Watson says he wants to come back next year and bring his little sister.

“Yesterday with the...fire extinguishers and all that and now, today, with this course- it’s super fun, and I’m just glad I’ve had this experience.”

Meanwhile, 11-year-old Helena Laraba tells WVVA her favorite part of the week was meeting new friends.

The Junior Police Academy wraps up on Friday, June 16, with a K9 demonstration and cookout. A second session of the academy will be held the week of June 26.

