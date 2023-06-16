Juneteenth activities kick off in Beckley


Washoe County Juneteenth graphic
Washoe County Juneteenth graphic(Washoe County)
By Annie Moore
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Juneteenth celebrations will be starting early in Beckley.

On Friday afternoon, kids who signed up previously will be able to bowl free at Leisure Lanes to honor the new Federal holiday. Then on Saturday, everyone is invited to come to the historically African American Cemetery in Beckley, Wright Hunter Cemetery, to place flags on headstones and sing African American spirituals.

From there, participants will walk to Stratton Elementary as part of the Connie McKeever Freedom Walk. McKeever is credited with helping to establish Juneteenth events in the state 19 years ago.

From noon until 5 p.m., anyone is invited to go to New River Park, where music, food, and prizes will be offered to celebrate.

Human Rights Commissioner Tina Pannell looks forward to welcoming anyone interested in attending. “It’s like the new indigenous day not just for African-Americans, but for all Americans. It’s about education, learning about civil liberties as well as learning about civics.”

Pannell said there will also be a celebration held on Monday at Graney Park in Mount Hope from 4-9 p.m.

