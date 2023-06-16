Hinton Hope Foundation asks community to send birthday cards to resident turning 105
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HINTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Myrtle Brabb of Hinton will be turning 105 years old on July 4, and her family is asking that community members send her birthday cards to commemorate this milestone.
According to the Hinton Hope Foundation, Brabb is a “treasure,” and she even beat COVID twice. She is a resident of Main Street Care in Hinton.
If you would like to send her a birthday card, address them as such:
Myrtle Brabb
Main Street care
P.O. Box 7
Hinton, WV 25951
