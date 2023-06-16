GTT @ Noon: ‘Elemental,’ ‘Amazing Grace’ films & 249th Army Band coming to the Granada; plus local artists showcased at Paine Art Gallery

By Joshua Bolden
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - In the latest edition of ‘Granada Theater Thursday,’ Nicole Smith stopped by to discuss all that is happening this weekend and week’s to come at the Granada Theater and at the Bluefield Arts Center.

This weekend it’s all about what happens when nature’s elements collide in the Pixar film, ‘Elemental.’

Showtimes below:

ELEMENTALSHOWTIMES
Fri, Jun 167:00 PM
Sat, Jun 1712:30 PM
Sat, Jun 174:00 PM
Sat, Jun 177:30 PM
Sun, Jun 181:30 PM
Sun, Jun 185:00 PM

Buy tickets here: bluefieldgranada.com

And to celebrate Juneteenth the historic theater is hosting a free showing of the documentary--Amazing Grace at 7 PM on June 19th.

You are also encourage to check out local artist works currently being showcased at the Paine Gallery at the Bluefield Arts Center located at 500 Bland Street.

Weekdays from 11 AM until 2 PM through July 14th

