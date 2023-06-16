Georgia man sentenced 60 years in Tazewell County for forcible sodomy of a child

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - J. Christopher Plaster, Tazewell County Commonwealth’s Attorney announced Friday that Jason Aaron Bard, 42, of Sunny Side, Georgia, was sentenced on May 25 in Tazewell County for two counts of forcibly sodomizing a child to 60 years in prison.

According to Plaster’s office, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Katie Asbury and Phillip Foy presented evidence to the court detailing Bard’s victimization of a 13-year-old child whom he befriended in Georgia years prior.

Asbury presented testimony from multiple witnesses including law enforcement, the victim, and the defendant’s ex-wife, that supported the Commonwealth’s case against Bard. The defendant testified on his own behalf stating the victim had fabricated the story.

Ultimately, the Court found the victim’s testimony to be credible and found the defendant guilty of two counts of forcible sodomy.

The Commonwealth’s Office argued for life in prison due to the extensive trauma to the victim and Bard’s lack of remorse, but after hearing the arguments from both sides, the Court imposed a 60-year sentence.

“I would like to thank the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, CARE Center of Southwest Virginia, and Tazewell County Department of Social Services for all their hard work and cooperation during the investigation and prosecution of this case,” said Chris Plaster. “I would also like to thank my Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Kati Asbury for putting her heart and soul into this case, as she does all of her cases, in order to achieve justice for the victims of these horrible crimes.

“I would also like to thank Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Phillip Foy as well as Tazewell County Victim/Witness for their assistance in this case,” said Chris Plaster.

The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case involving BARD.

