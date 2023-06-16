Florida artist paints mural at entrance of Wade Center

By Taylor Hankins
Published: Jun. 16, 2023
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A splash of color will now greet visitors as the enter Bluefield, West Virginia’s Wade Center.

Themed after local nature and the center’s upcoming bee hive education program, a new mural has graced the entrance of the non-profit.

It was painted by Pensacola, Florida artist Rod “Rodman” Leisure.

“It’s bright, cheerful. Trying to put some energy on the wall. In part too I wanted to leave a little parting gift through a contact of Marie Blackwell’s,” said Leisure.

The mural in part was a parting gift for Blackwell as she retires from her long served roll as the City of Bluefield’s Ambassador.

