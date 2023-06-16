A few showers and storms today will give way to a beautiful weekend

A few showers and storms are possible around lunchtime, but not everyone will see rain today. Partly cloudy and hazy skies are expected across our region as smoke from Canadian wildfire drifts our way. Most of the smoke should stay aloft, but some could make it down to the surface and lower our air quality. We’ll be breezy as well with winds out of the west gusting upwards of 25-35 mph at times. Temperatures will climb into the upper 60s and 70s this afternoon.

Partly cloudy skies are expected tonight, and a stray shower cannot be ruled out. Winds will calm down throughout the overnight hours as temperatures drop into the 50s.

We’ll see plenty of sunshine this weekend as high pressure builds in. Temperatures will climb into the 70s on Saturday and the upper 70s and 80s on Father’s Day.

An area of low pressure will move into our region next week. It’ll bring repeated rounds of showers and thunderstorms, especially throughout the first half of the week. Localized flooding could become an issue next week so make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

