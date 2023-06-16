ERVFD, Mercer County Sheriff’s Department respond to rollover accident on I-77

By Kassidy Brown
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The East River Volunteer Fire Department Squad 51 responded to a rollover accident on I-77 near mile marker 7 at approximately 10:19 a.m.

ERVFD are assisting with traffic control until the vehicle is removed. They ask that you use caution if you are traveling through that area.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department also responded to the scene.

There were no injuries in the crash.

